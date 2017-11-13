A grainy surveillance video captured mountain lion P-22 -- known to live in Griffith Park -- recently taking a stroll through a residential neighborhood in Los Feliz. Kimberly Cheng reports from Los Feliz for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 13, 2017.
Surveillance Video Shows Mountain Lion P-22 in Los Feliz Residential Area
