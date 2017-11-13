Teen Killed, Man Hospitalized in Bellflower Shooting: Report

An investigation is underway in Bellflower after a teenage boy was killed in a shooting that also left a man injured on Monday night, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The shooting happened in a residential area around 8:35 p.m. in the 8600 block of Rose Street, authorities said.

The victim’s body could be seen on a patch of grass between the sidewalk and the street, not far from a parked white car, video from the scene showed. Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting took place outside or occurred elsewhere.

The victim’s name and age has not been released, with the Times only identifying him as a male teenager.

A man was also hospitalized in stable condition, the newspaper reported.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene, which has been cordoned off with tape, the footage showed.

No additional details have been released, and the Sheriff’s Department has not released any information on a possible suspect.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.