Toddler Strapped Into Ill-Fitting Car Seat Is Sole Survivor of Michigan Crash That Killed 4 Others: Police

A 1-year-old buckled into what police described as an ill-fitting car seat was the only survivor after an SUV crashed into a bridge near Detroit early Monday, killing the vehicle’s other four occupants, including the child’s mother.

The Buick SUV was speeding down Interstate-94 in Harper Woods when the driver tried to pass another car, lost control, careened across the lanes, and ended up striking the bridge around 1 a.m., the Associated Press and the Detroit Free-Press reported.

The sole survivor of the crash was the toddler. “The baby was in the car seat,” witness John Wade told WXYZ in Detroit. “That was the only thing that probably … saved the baby.”

None of the adults were wearing seat belts, police said.

The front-seat passengers were pinned in the car by the impact; those in the back were ejected.

The child, who had just turned 1 on Saturday, was strapped into a car seat.

“It wasn’t the right age, it wasn’t the right fit, it wasn’t the right anything and still saved this kid’s life,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said of the car seat that was holding a 1-year-old.

The deceased have been identified as driver Doreal Rogers, 20; front-seat passenger Alesia Maddox, 20; and Armonie Maddox and Ervin Johnson, both 18, who were in the back.

The Maddoxes were identified as brother and sister; a third victim was also related, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the three family members.

First responders described the crash as one of the worst they’ve seen. “Just the amount of carnage I guess involved in this crash, it kind of set a lot of people back,” Shaw said.

This article originally appeared on Newser: Toddler Buckled All Wrong in Car Seat Is Only Crash Survivor

