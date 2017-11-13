Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Canoga Park to see something rare. It’s “Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel”, which recreates one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements, while allowing its visitors to experience this art from a new perspective. With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using state-of-the-art technology. In order for the observer to fully engage and comprehend the artwork, the paintings have been reproduced in their original sizes. Westfield Topanga will host the exhibit November 3rd through December 31st, 2017. For ticket information and hours, please check the website.

