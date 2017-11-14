× 15-Month-Old Boy Missing After Being Taken by Father in Boyle Heights: LAPD

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-month-old boy who was taken by his biological father from the family’s home in Boyle Heights on Tuesday.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services responded to the residence in the 2200 block of East Fourth Street to remove the child from the home, according to a Los Angeles Police Department official.

The toddler — identified as Noe Reyna — was taken by his biological father, who was last seen on foot. An Amber Alert has not been issued.

Noe is described as Hispanic, about 2-feet tall and weighing 35 pounds, according to police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.