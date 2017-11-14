2 Detained After Multi-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash in Torrance That Left 1 Dead

Two people have been detained after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Torrance that left one person dead and another with major injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hawthorne and Del Amo boulevards and five vehicles were involved, Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Harris told KTLA.

One person was declared dead at the scene and another person was described as having major injuries.

Two people ran away from the scene and were eventually detained nearby, Harris said.

All northbound lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard were shut down after the crash. All of the vehicles involved, as well as the body, remained at the scene about 12:45 p.m. One of the vehicles was on its side and others had major damage.

The incident is under investigation, Harris said.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.