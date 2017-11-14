× At Least 3 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at NorCal School; Children Among Wounded

Authorities said at least three people are dead following a shooting at an elementary school in Northern California on Tuesday morning.

Among the dead are the gunman, who was killed by police, authorities said.

“At this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told reporters. “I know of at least three deaths.”

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. in Rancho Tehama, near Red Bluff, about 120 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Authorities say 3 people killed in shootings at multiple locations in California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school. https://t.co/Z7YiulwHUo — The Associated Press (@AP) November 14, 2017