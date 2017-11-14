Amazon to Fill 3,000 Inland Empire Positions During 2-Day Hiring Event

Amazon announced it will be holding a two-day hiring event beginning Tuesday to fill 3,000 positions in the Inland Empire.

Job seekers can apply by attending one of the events held at the Moreno Valley Conference Center located at 14075 Frederick Street in Moreno Valley.

The hiring events take place Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many applicants will be hired on the spot, the company stated in a news release.

New employees will be joining the company’s regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s fulfillment centers to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders, the company stated.

Most of the jobs will be in the San Bernardino and Moreno Valley centers.

Job seekers can also apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.