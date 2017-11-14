An 11-year-old dog was fatally struck by a vehicle after escaping from a boarding facility in La Habra, according to the pet's owner, who spoke out Tuesday with a warning to others. Kacey Montoya reports from La Habra for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 14, 2017.
Dog Fatally Struck by Vehicle After Escaping From Pet Hotel in La Habra, Owner Says
