A Los Angeles woman who went into a coma after undergoing a liposuction procedure in Tijuana nearly two weeks ago has died, her family said Tuesday. Kareen Wynter reports from Cerritos for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 14, 2017.

A GoFundMe has been been set up for Irma Saenz's family to help pay funeral expenses. More information can be found here.