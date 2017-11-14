‘Get Down!’ Witness Recounts Gunfire, Horror at NorCal Elementary School During Mass Shooting

Posted 4:35 PM, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:36PM, November 14, 2017
FBI agents are seen behind yellow crime scene tape outside Rancho Tehama Elementary School after a shooting in the morning on November 14, 2017, in Rancho Tehama, California. Witness Brian Rogers – who was across the street when the first shots rang out – said he heard single-fire shots by the school as if someone were taking time to pick targets a shot and the yelp of a dog, and to the south, a man at the municipal airport screaming for help, and more shooting there. (Credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images)

Brian Rodgers was putting out the “Espresso” banner in front of his small coffee shop when he heard the staccato of 10 shots from across the road in this small community.

Then he heard the screaming and shouts from Rancho Tehama Elementary School just down the road.

“You could hear the teachers tell the kids, ‘Get down! Get down!’ ”

It was just before 8 am. Students would have been on the playground as classes did not start until 8:15 am. Rodgers knows because until recently his own children went to school there.

