Mississippi Walmart Cashier Helps Man Struggling to Count Change in Checkout Line, Viral Photo Shows

A customer captured the heartwarming moment when a Mississippi Walmart cashier took the time to help an older man struggling to count his change last week, and a photo showing the incident has gone viral.

Spring Bowlin was waiting in the checkout line at the Clarksdale location while on her lunch break when she witnessed the exchange.

“This gentleman’s items were scanned and he was given the total,” she wrote in a Facebook post last Thursday. “He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets.”

She said that his hands and voice were shaking as he attempted to take the change out. When he finally pulled it all out, he miscounted and became frustrated.

“I’m sorry,” the man said.

The cashier jumped in and reassured him that she was there to help, telling him, “This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,” according to the Facebook post.

After he left, Bowlin looked at the cashier and thanked her for her patience.

The cashier replied, “You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

Touched by the cashier’s actions, Bowlin concluded the post by writing, “I want to be more like her.”

By Tuesday evening, her post had more than 34,000 likes and had been shared over 32,000 times.