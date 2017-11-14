BREAKING: 3 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at NorCal School; Children Among Wounded, Reports Indicate

Hottest Holiday Toys With The Toy Insider

Posted 11:34 AM, November 14, 2017, by

Senior Editor of The Toy Insider Marissa DiBartolo joined us live with some of the hottest holiday toys.  For more information on the toys featured in the segment and so many more, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.