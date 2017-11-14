Jury Begins Deliberation in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Trial

Deliberation began Tuesday morning for the jury in the murder trial of Isauro Aguirre, accused of killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old son, Gabriel Fernandez. The jury planned to adjourn for the day by 1:30 p.m. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 14, 2017.
