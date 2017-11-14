Multiple Suspects Sought After Hit-and-Run Victim Struck by 3 Vehicles in San Bernardino

Police are searching for multiple drivers after a man was struck by three separate vehicles in San Bernardino and died, officials said Tuesday.

The 49-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, was crossing Baseline Street near Perris Hill Road around 8:40 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a Dodge Durango, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a press release.

The man was not within a marked crosswalk at the time, investigators said.

The driver of the Durango, described as silver or grey, did not stop to render aid, according to police.

Shortly after, San Bernardino resident Francisco Martinez, 44, was driving through the area when he also struck the pedestrian, who was now lying in the roadway and not easily visible in the dark, police said.

Martinez remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, who have determined he was not intoxicated at the time.

Following Martinez, a third vehicle passing through ran over the man. Like the first car, that motorist failed to stop, officers said.

Authorities are searching for the first and third drivers. Aside from saying the car involved in the initial collision was a silver or grey Dodge Durango, police have not released a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact San Bernardino Police Detective Peck 909-384-5664.