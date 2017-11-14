Simi Valley Teen Says He Was ‘Ambushed’ in Videotaped Assault That Was Posted to Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old Simi Valley High School student who was seen being sucker punched in a video that was posted to Snapchat is speaking out about the attack Tuesday, saying that he was ambushed by two older teens after being lured out of class.

The teen, who along with his mother asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, told KTLA a student gave his teacher what turned out be a fake note summoning him from his class to the office last month.

But when he got outside, he was attacked.

“And then I’m ambushed, pretty much," the teen said. “All I know is I was getting hit a couple of times, then being in a chokehold and still getting hit, and then it’s pretty much black."

Video showed the teen walking on campus and being approached by two 17-year-olds, who then can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking the younger student. The victim suffered a concussion and received injuries to his jaw and both his shoulders.

He said he didn't know the two boys who beat him up, but said it was over an insensitive message about another teen's suicide that he admitted sending to a friend.

“It was a stupid remark" that ended up getting posted publicly on social media, he said.

Jennifer Ryan, an attorney who is representing the victim and family, said the reaction was "out of proportion" to the comment.

They could have killed him,” Ryan said. “This was not a fight. It’s very clear he was blindsided.”

She added that this may be the first case to violate "Jordan's Law," which was signed into state law by California Gov. Jerry Brown last month.

“You can’t videotape these crimes and post them publicly," she said.

Under the new law, violent felonies that are "willfully" videotaped or streamed live by attackers or accomplices could result in additional and tougher penalties.

The law was introduced by Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Woodland Hills, in response to a vicious videotaped assault on Jorden Peisner, a 14-year-old high school student from West Hills.

Peisner suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull and ruptured eardrum after being attacked on Dec. 2, 2016, attack. Video of the assault was subsequently uploaded to a social media site.

Police told KTLA that the 17-year-old boys were taken into custody; one faced a possible charge of battery with serious bodily injury, while the other could be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The Simi Valley victim's family is also considering a lawsuit against the school district, they said.