Teen Killed in Bellflower Drive-By Shooting Identified; Second Victim in Stable Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The juvenile killed in a drive-by shooting in Bellflower Monday night was identified as 16-year-old Erick Ivan Luna by a Los Angeles County coroner’s official early Tuesday.

The shooting took place about 8:35 p.m. in the 8600 block of Rose Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Luna and a 23-year-old man were standing in front of a house when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and one of the two people inside opened fire, Lt. Joe Badali said.

Luna and the unidentified man were struck by the gunfire. The vehicle then drove away.

Luna, who Badali said lives on the street, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital by someone who picked him up from the scene, Badali said.

He was listed in stable condition. Investigators are talking to the man in hopes of identifying the shooter.

Authorities are searching for the two suspects but do not have a description.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.