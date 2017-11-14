‘Violent Psychopath’ Who Escaped Hawaii Hospital May Have Boarded Bay Area-Bound Flight: Report

Investigators are searching for a man officials have described as a “violent psychopath” after he escaped from a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday.

Maui police announced Tuesday that 59-year-old Randall Toshio Saito managed to escape Oahu’s Hawaii State Hospital and catch a flight to Maui. Multiple sources told Honolulu television station KHNL that Saito managed to get on a Hawaiian Airlines flight to San Jose, landing around 7:30 p.m. the same night he escaped.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but authorities say he has family in California. Police are warning people not to approach Saito if they see him.

It’s unclear how Saito managed to walk away from the state-run facility.

In 1981, authorities committed Saito to the hospital following the gruesome murder of 29-year-old Sandra Yamashiro, who prosecutors said Saito shot and stabbed numerous times before leaving her body at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu.

Saito was acquitted of the murder by reason of insanity.

He filed for a conditional release in 1993 but was denied after the court said he still had an attraction to necrophilia and suffered from sadistic, sexual urges that made him a danger to the community.

“Randall Saito is a very disturbed, mentally ill individual,” said deputy prosecutor Jeff Albert at the time, according to television station KHON in Honolulu. “He’s a very dangerous individual with respect to whom all the predictors indicate that if he were to be released, he would kill again.”

His attorneys’ request for release was denied again in 2000, at which time Albert said Saito “fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer.”

Anyone with information about Saito is asked to call police at 808-244-6400 or the Hawaii State Department of Public Safety Sheriff’s Department at 808-587-3623 or dial 911 in an emergency.