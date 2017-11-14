× Woman Who Lost Job After Flipping Off Trump Motorcade Raises Nearly $90K in Donations

A fundraising campaign set up with the goal of supporting a woman who was fired from her job after flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade had raised more than $86,000 by Tuesday morning.

Virginia resident Juli Briskman was biking in near her home late last month when the president’s motorcade passed her by on its way from one of Trump’s golf courses to the White House. A photographer captured her as she raised her middle finger toward the caravan.

“My finger said what I was feeling,” Briskman later told CNN. “I’m angry and I’m frustrated.”

The shot soon went viral, after which Briskman shared news of the incident with her employer, construction firm Akima LLC. The company told her she violated its social media policy and promptly terminated her, Briskman said.

She has since said the action was worth losing the marketing position she had held for about six months, and the more than $86,000 donated to her by thousands of people over little more than a week via GoFundMe would seem to prove that.

All proceeds will be given directly to Briskman, according to the campaign’s founder, Massachusetts resident Rob Mello.

In an update posted to the fundraising page Tuesday, Briskman said the money would allow her to cover the cost of health insurance, her mortgage and celebrating her daughter’s birthday, which was days after Briskman was fired on Oct. 31.

“I am not sure what the future holds, but I am buoyed by your support,” Briskman wrote.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.