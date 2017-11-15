× 1 Person in Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting in Van Nuys; 2 in Custody

One person was critically injured after an officer-involved shooting in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon, and two people are in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Kester Avenue and Sherman Way.

Aerial video showed a person being treated at the scene apparently after being shot. A vehicle at the scene appeared to be crashed into a pole right at the intersection, video showed.

LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA that officers were following a possible stolen vehicle when the shooting occurred. He did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting.

The two people who were taken into custody at the scene were described only as being females.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.