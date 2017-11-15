× 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Crash on 5 Freeway in Pyramid Area; Lanes Closed: CHP

A SigAlert has been issued on the 5 Freeway in the Pyramid Lake area Wednesday night after a crash killed two people and left two others injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on the northbound 5 just south of Vista Del Lago Road around 8:35 p.m., according to CHP’s incident log.

Officers were dispatched to the location after receiving a report of a crash with people trapped, CHP Supervisor Martin Rangel said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rangel.

Two trauma patients were transported to a nearby hospital, Rangel said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A SigAlert is in effect, and the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 northbound lanes have been shut down, leaving only one lane open, CHP Officer Kimble said. It was not immediately known how long the partial closure would last.

Southbound lanes remained open and were not impacted.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips and Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.