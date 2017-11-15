After Filing Police Report, Actor Terry Crews Names High-Level Hollywood Executive He Accused of Groping Him

Actor Terry Crews attends Variety's 5th annual Power of Comedy presented by TBS benefiting the Noreen Fraser Foundation at The Belasco Theater on December 11, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Variety)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews has named the high-level Hollywood executive he accused of groping him at an industry function last year.

During a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Wednesday, the actor confirmed weeks of speculation by identifying William Morris Endeavor’s Adam Venit as the assailant who allegedly groped his privates. Crews filed a police report about the encounter last week.

“Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the Motion Picture Department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period,” the 49-year-old former NFL star told Michael Strahan.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business. Here’s the thing, I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him … but the first time I ever had an interaction with him is at this event,” Crews recalled.

