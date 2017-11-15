× After Filing Police Report, Actor Terry Crews Names High-Level Hollywood Executive He Accused of Groping Him

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews has named the high-level Hollywood executive he accused of groping him at an industry function last year.

During a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Wednesday, the actor confirmed weeks of speculation by identifying William Morris Endeavor’s Adam Venit as the assailant who allegedly groped his privates. Crews filed a police report about the encounter last week.

“Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the Motion Picture Department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period,” the 49-year-old former NFL star told Michael Strahan.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business. Here’s the thing, I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him … but the first time I ever had an interaction with him is at this event,” Crews recalled.

