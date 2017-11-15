Amid Outcry, Conejo Valley School District in Ventura County Approves Controversial Book Policy

Despite outcry from protesters at a meeting in Thousands Oaks Tuesday night, the Conejo Valley School District board of trustees voted 3-1 to approve a controversial new policy that allows parents to opt out of certain books for some of their students’ classes. Glen Walker reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 15, 2017.