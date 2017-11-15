Atlanta Mom Accused of Killing 2 Toddler Sons in Hot Oven Expected in Court

A Georgia mother accused of killing her two sons by putting them in a hot oven is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators say 24 year-old Lamora Williams put her sons, ages two and one, into an oven and turned it on. The toddlers, 1-year-old Jakarter Penn and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn, had burns on their bodies when police found them at the Oakland City West End Apartments in Atlanta, local television station WGCL reported.

Williams also FaceTimed the children’s father to show him what she had done.

Mother accused of killing two toddler sons in hot oven expected in court https://t.co/BB67IhrwWR pic.twitter.com/9aXRdfso3x — CBS46 (@cbs46) November 15, 2017

Lamora Williams’ family said she struggled most of her life with mental issues and may have been dealing with postpartum at the time of the incident.

“She had issues and the fact that the state failed her, that’s a problem,” said Tabitha Hollingworth. Plus, family say the writing was on the wall. She routinely left her children home alone and had even attempted to cut her wrists.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

33.748995 -84.387982