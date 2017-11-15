LAPD Pursues Suspected DUI Driver Through San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

The car’s driver, who appeared to be a woman, was suspected of driving while intoxicated, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

Sky5 was first overhead around 10 a.m. as the driver of a white sedan was driving on surface streets in the Pacoima area with 10 police units in close pursuit.

The vehicle then made its way onto westbound 210 Freeway, traveling at high speeds until merging onto the southbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

Check back for updates on this developing story.