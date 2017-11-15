Charles Manson Hospitalized in Bakersfield Again, Authorities Say; Severity of Illness Unclear

Charles Manson is seen en route to a Los Angeles courtroom in December 1970, left. Right, his state prison system inmate photo shows him on Oct. 8, 2014. (Credit: left, John Malmin / Los Angeles Times; right, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that mass murderer Charles Manson is back in a Bakersfield hospital, though the severity of his condition is unclear.

Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Smallwood confirms that Manson is at a local hospital but could not say more.

In January, Manson, 82, was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield for what authorities at the time would describe only as a serious medical problem.

Manson and members of his “family” of followers were convicted of killing actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a bloody rampage in the Los Angeles area in August 1969. Prosecutors said Manson and his followers were trying to incite a race war he dubbed “Helter Skelter,” taken from the Beatles song of the same name.

