Chris Matthews, MSNBC Host/Author

Chris Matthews is the host of MSNBC’s “Hardball” and he’s the author of a new book “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit.” He’s also a former White House speech writer for President Jimmy Carter, a onetime aide to former House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, Jr., and he was the Washington Bureau Chief for the San Francisco Examiner.

His latest book about Bobby Kennedy is a New York Times best-seller. Others include: “Jack Kennedy: Elusive Hero,” “Hardball: How Politics is Played, Told by One Who Knows the Game,” “Kennedy & Nixon: The Rivalry that Shaped Postwar America,” “Now, Let Me Tell You What I Really Think,” “American: Beyond our Grandest Notions,” and “Life’s a Campaign.”

During this podcast, Chris discusses Bobby Kennedy’s life from childhood through his fateful run for the presidency which ended on June 5, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when his life was cut short by an assassin.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“