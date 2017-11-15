Co Founder and Creative Director Rebecca Minkoff joined us live with some of her favorite looks from her fall/holiday collection. Rebecca Minkoff has a store on Melrose. Her line is also available in stores all over Southern California. For more information click HERE or you can follow Rebecca Minkoff on social media.
Fall and Holiday Fashions With Rebecca Minkoff
