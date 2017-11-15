Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to see “Fashion Philanthropy: The Linda & Steven Plochocki Collection,” now open in the FIDM Museum History Gallery. The fabulous objects in this exhibition were collected, purchased, or donated to the Museum by the Plochockis, and explore Linda's fascination with all things floral and embroidered.

In addition to 19th and 20th century pieces, the show also highlights contemporary designs by Prada, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Raf Simons for Christian Dior. Creative Director Peter Lam's vision for the gallery produced a modern and fresh space that compliments the ensembles; his hand-crafted paper flowers adorn the walls and accentuate the blush and grey color scheme. Collections Manager and Mount Maker Carolyn Jamerson created unique floral headdresses to add an element of drama to the gallery.

Free!

“Fashion Philanthropy: The Linda & Steven Plochocki Collection”

Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum Gallery

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.