Huntington Beach Police Seek Suspect in Student Groping

Police on Wednesday were seeking a suspect in a reported groping of a seventh-grade student near a middle school in Huntington Beach.

Officials received a call about the incident Monday afternoon about a mile away from Spring View Middle School, according to theHuntington Beach Police Department. A man touched a girl in “an inappropriate manner” before she was able to escape and run home, according to a statement from the department.

A witness reported seeing the suspect get away in a small black car with tinted windows and black rims.

“They should be able to just do what they do, be kids,” said Lorraine Bushey, a concerned parent who has two sons who frequent the area.

Authorities are looking for a white man around 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair. He’s believed to be around 25 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Huntington Beach Police Department’s crime tip line at 714-375-5066.