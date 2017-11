Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boxer Daniel Franco is beating the odds after suffering a brain injury in a fight five months ago that ended his career. On Wednesday, he spoke about the knockout that ended his career and called for stricter regulations in the ring. Kareen Wynter reports from Rancho Cucamonga for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 15, 2017.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay Franco's medical expenses. More information can be found here.