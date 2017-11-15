Man Sought After Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife and Male Friend, Setting Fire to 3 I.E. Homes: Fontana Police

Fontana police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to set three Inland Empire homes on fire Wednesday, one day after he was suspected of breaking into his estranged wife’s residence and assaulting her and a friend, authorities said.

Matthew Rice, 37, allegedly broke into a house in the 8000 block of Jamestown Circle shortly before midnight Tuesday, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

Authorities said he was armed with a shotgun when he confronted his estranged wife and a male friend.

Rice is accused of assaulting both victims; he fled the scene after he was disarmed, the release stated.

The following afternoon, around 4 p.m., the woman was notified by a neighbor of flooding in her home, police said. She was not at there at the time.

Officers determined that the suspect appeared to have entered the home and tried to set it on fire before “most likely” stealing a vehicle from the location, according to the release.

While investigating the case, police also learned that the Fontana home of the male victim from the assault had sustained fire damage to the front door after an apparent attempt to set the house ablaze, release stated.

A third arson occurred at a home in the 8900 block of Orange Street in Rancho Cucamonga. The home belonged to an estranged in-law of the suspect, police said.

The fires were apparently set sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rice, who resides in Santa Barbara, is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone who has any information about the case, or who knows the suspect’s whereabouts, is urged to call 909-350-7700.