Man Sought in Robbery, Stabbing That Left Colton Store Clerk Critically Injured

Colton police are searching for a man who stabbed a Colton store clerk in the upper body and head during a robbert, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Washington Street. The man walked into the store and demanded money, police said. A struggle ensued and the man stabbed the victim multiple times before running from the area, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities responded and searched for the man, but he was not found.

He was described as being in his late 20s or earl 30s, wearing a gray sweatshirt, orange shorts, black socks and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 909-370-5021 or 909-370-5000.

Armed robbery with injury 1600 block E. Washington St. Suspect outstanding and described as black male adult 20s wearing gray sweatshirt and orange shorts. @Colton_PD pic.twitter.com/JOa4iu9xnU — Lt Jim Jolliff (@LtJimJolliff) November 14, 2017