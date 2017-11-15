NorCal Gunman Ordered by Judge to Surrender Weapons Months Before Shooting Rampage

In March, a Tehama County judge ordered Kevin Janson Neal to stay away from neighbors and turn in his firearms.

But that edict, part of a temporary restraining order sought by his neighbor, did not keep Neal away from his weapons. Residents said that in recent months they heard him him shooting off guns at his home with impunity. Some complained to authorities, to no avail.

Then, on Tuesday, he went on a rampage across his rural community of Rancho Tehama, killing 5 people, wounding 10 and shooting up a local elementary school.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Wednesday that authorities were unaware that Neal had been required to give up his guns.

