Perfecting the Art of Making Toast

Chef and entertaining expert Kara Elise joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “Toast – Finding Freedom in the Kitchen”. Toast features 60+ ideas for beautiful and healthy recipes that can be prepared in 15 minutes or less, many of which she has perfected working with clients such as Kristen Bell, Katharine McPhee and more. The book is available on Amazon. For more information on Kara and the book, you can click on the website or follow her on social media.
