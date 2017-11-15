Southwest Airlines Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Bring Loaded Gun Onto Las Vegas Bound Flight

A Southwest Airlines pilot was arrested in St. Louis Wednesday morning for allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun onto a Las Vegas bound plane in his carry-on luggage.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the loaded 9mm pistol in the unidentified pilot’s luggage about 5 a.m., a news release from St. Louis Lambert International Airport stated.

The pilot was detained by airport police in the Terminal 2 checkpoint prior to boarding Southwest Flight 1106, the news release stated.

The 51-year-old pilot did not have a conceal and carry permit or any other authorization to carry a firearm.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, according to the news release.