Verdict Reached in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Case

A verdict has been reached in the torture death case of Gabriel Fernandez, an 8-year-old boy who died after going into cardiac arrest in his Palmdale home in May, 2013.

The boyfriend of the boy’s mother, Isauro Aguirre, is on trial for murder in connection with the death. The jury began deliberating on Tuesday and announced late Wednesday morning that they had reached a verdict. It will be read at 1:45 p.m.

Los Angeles County Prosecutor Jon Hatami argued that Aguirre tortured Fernandez to death because he thought the boy was gay.

Augirre and the boy’s mother, Peal Fernandez, worked to keep their treatment of Gabriel hidden by using make up to cover up his bruises, Hatami said. The two exchanged text messages discussing their treatment of the boy, which included putting him in ice water.

Pearl Fernandez will be tried separately. Four Los Angeles County social workers who were assigned to Gabriel’s case also face charges in connection with the death.

During the trial, Hatami showed the jury weapons that were found in the couple’s Palmdale home and said Aguirre beat, whipped, bit and gagged the boy. He called Aguirre “evil.”

Aguirre’s defense team argued that while he admitted to hurting the boy, he did not intend to kill him. His attorneys said Aguirre became angry over Gabriel wanting his mother to end her relationship with the man.

The jury will decide whether to convict Aguirre of first or second-degree murder. First-degree murder conviction can result in 25 years to life in prison, and even the death penalty, while the term of imprisonment for second degree murder is 15 years to life.

#CourtInCourt: the verdict in the Gabriel Fernandez case will be read at 1:45 pm – watch on @KTLA — Courtney Friel (@courtneyfriel) November 15, 2017