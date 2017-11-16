1 Dead, at Least 4 Others Injured After Pedestrians Struck in Multivehicle Crash in Boyle Heights Area

One person was killed and at least four others were injured when several pedestrians were struck during a multivehicle crash Thursday night in the Boyle Heights area, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:20 p.m. in the area of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. The location is on the border of East L.A. and Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the initial report was five patients, and that there was one fatality.

A white sheet covered what appeared to be a body outside a nearby Wells Fargo bank, Sky5 aerial video showed. Streaks of blood were visible by the sheet.

Two vehicles, including what appeared to possibly be a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SUV were seen with front-end damage in and near the intersection, the footage showed. Im said he could not confirm a sheriff’s patrol vehicle was involved.

The incident prompted a massive response from first responders, with several ambulances, police cars and fire trucks at the scene, according to the aerial video. The intersection was blocked off by emergency vehicles, and both streets appeared to be shut down.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this story.