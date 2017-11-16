BREAKING: Republicans’ Massive Tax Overhaul Passes House Vote

California Becomes First State to Use LGBT-Inclusive History Textbooks in Schools

Posted 10:21 AM, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:24AM, November 16, 2017

California has become the first state to approve LGBT-inclusive history textbooks for use in primary schools, the Advocate reports.

Parade participants wave pride flags during the 2016 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 26, 2016. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The California State Board of Education on Nov. 9 approved 10 textbooks for kindergarten through eighth-grade students that include coverage of the historical contributions of LGBT people, and rejected two that failed to include such coverage.

The rejected textbooks failed to abide by California’s 2011 FAIR Education Act. The law, written by former state Sen. Mark Leno, requires that schools teach about historical figures who were LGBT or who had disabilities.

Equality California’s executive director, Rick Zbur, called the board’s decision a “long-fought victory.”

