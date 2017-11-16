Man Arrested After CHP Pursuit of Vehicle Wanted for Speeding Ends Near Santa Clarita

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man who was driving a vehicle wanted for speeding on the southbound 5 Freeway after a pursuit of the vehicle ended near Santa Clarita, officials said.

The pursuit started with CHP officers from the Fort Tejon area chasing after the vehicle at about 4:30 p.m., CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

Sky5 footage showed the vehicle, a black car, getting onto the 126 Freeway before leaving the freeway.

Later, the car could be seen driving on The Old Road, near Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, before slowing down and parking alongside a big rig stopped on the side of that road.

A person then got out of the car and appeared to surrender to police, lying on the ground of the roadway. Three officers surrounded the man before one approached and handcuffed him to take him into custody.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this article.

