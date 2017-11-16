Deputies Bust Marijuana Dispensary in La Puente That Resembled a Church

Deputies seized about $25,000 worth of marijuana on Wednesday from a La Puente dispensary that was branded to resemble a church and operating without proper permits, officials said.

A three-week investigation into The Citadel Church of La Puente, located at 15554 Amar Road, revealed that the business that was licensed to repair cell phones was actually a dispensary selling marijuana, cannabis concentrate and packaged edibles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The probe culminated in the serving of a warrant at the pot shop around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies ultimately seized about four or five pounds of marijuana products, a scale, surveillance equipment and $295 in cash, officials said.

A black man sheriff’s officials described as a “known gang member” and an Asian woman were detained, cited and released, deputies said.

A white man was also arrested; however, he was released without being cited, according to the sheriff’s department.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the dispensary operation.