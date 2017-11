Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A youth baseball team in the Inland Empire -- the I.E. Kings -- has been working hard all year to raise enough to get them to Cooperstown next summer, but those dreams might have been dashed. That's because money is missing and parents say it was stolen, allegedly by the manager. Rick Chambers reports from San Bernardino for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 16, 2017.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the team. More information can be found here.