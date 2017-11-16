‘It’s an Absolute Tragedy’: Driver Who Struck 2 Pedestrians in Calabasas, Killing 1, Sentenced to Year in Jail

Calling it “an absolute tragedy,” a judge on Thursday sentenced a Malibu woman to one year in jail for hitting two pedestrians in a crosswalk, killing one of them, and later lying to police about her role in the collision.

Nicole Herschel, the driver of the pickup truck involved in the June 2016 crash, sobbed in a Van Nuys courtroom as she pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and offered an apology to Yijing Chen, the daughter of the woman who died from her injuries.

“I’m sorry,” Herschel said, standing in court and looking at Chen. “I think about your mom every day…. I’m very sorry. I didn’t see you guys and I didn’t know.”

Judge Joseph Brandolino sentenced Herschel the maximum penalty for the misdemeanor charge but allowed her to remain out of jail until Jan. 26, when she was expected to surrender to the Sheriff’s Department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.