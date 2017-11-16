Juvenile With Warrant Arrested After Breaking Into Tustin Home, Stealing Car: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager who was wanted by police was arrested in Tustin Thursday after breaking into a home and attempting to steal a vehicle, police said.

The incident began when a resident on the 1400 block of Madison Street called 911 just after 5 a.m. to report she was home alone and someone was trying to break in, Tustin police said in a statement.

The person was able the home to enter while the victim hid and eventually made his way to her garage.

The teen was pulling the car out of the garage at a high rate of speed just as officers were arriving at the home, officials said.

The vehicle didn't make it far before crashing, and the youth fled on foot, according to police.

A perimeter was set up and the juvenile was captured elsewhere in the neighborhood and taken into custody.

Officials determined the teen had an active warrant for theft and gang activity. He was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall.

Authorities can not release his name due to his age.