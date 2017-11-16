L.A. County Hate Crimes Linked to White Supremacists Jumped 67 Percent in 2016, Study Finds

Hate crimes committed by white supremacists increased 67% in Los Angeles County last year, according to a study released Thursday.

There were 105 such crimes reported, compared with 63 in 2015.

The study, which has been conducted annually since 1980 by the county’s Commission on Human Relations, found that white supremacist ideology constituted 22% of all hate crimes in 2016.

Most of the white supremacist hate crimes — at least 70% — were acts of vandalism, followed by disorderly conduct, which includes swastikas drawn on private property.

