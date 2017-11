Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A survivor of the Las Vegas massacre is on a mission to perform 58 random acts of kindness to keep the memory of the victims alive. One of those acts took place in Azusa on Wednesday, and a police officer stopping at a local Starbucks was on the receiving end. In response, the Azusa Police Department posted a "thank you" video that has since gone viral. Kacey Montoya reports from Azusa for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 16, 2017.