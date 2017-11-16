Driver Hospitalized With Bullet Wound to Head in Car-to-Car Shooting on 210 Freeway in Fontana

A man was hospitalized with a bullet wound to his head after being struck in a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in Fontana Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 6:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway just before the 15 Freeway, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

The shooter apparently pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots, Fontana Police Department Officer Jay Sayegh said.

The driver of the vehicle was struck and taken to a local hospital, Sayegh said.

Investigators later determined the bullet hit the driver in the head and exited through his eye, CHP Officer Jesus Garcia said.

The victim, identified only as a man, was taken into surgery but there was no word on his condition.

A woman in the vehicle was also wounded in the incident, but it was unclear if she was struck by the gunfire.

Video from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.

No description of the gunman, or the gunman’s vehicle were immediately released.

The westbound side of the freeway was expected to remain closed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. while officers searched for bullet casings, Garcia said.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this report.