Tennessee Man Charged After Allegedly Raping, Killing Baby Daughter

A Tennessee father has been arrested in Clarksville this week for allegedly raping and killing his 9-month-old daughter, police said.

Editor’s note: The Clarksville Police Department released details about the case that are graphic in nature and are included in the story below.

Officers responded to a home on Cindy Jo Court for a medical call around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The child was taken to Tennova where she was pronounced dead by 8 a.m., according to television station WSMV in Nashville.

Her father, 22-year-old Christopher Conway, is charged with homicide and aggravated rape of a child.

According to police, the infant was strangled with a cord around her neck. The infant was sexually assaulted before she was killed, investigators said.

Conway was booked into the Montgomery County jail just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Army Times, Conway is an Army combat medic at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.