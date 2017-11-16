Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Sheriff’s Deputy in Perris: Authorities

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Perris Thursday night, authorities said.

About 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a collision involving a Riverside sheriff’s unit in the area of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez.

The patient was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Vasquez later confirmed the individual died. His or her name has not yet been released.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.