Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood because today, November 16th, 2017 is THE LAST DAY TO ORDER YOUR PROJECT ANGEL FOOD HOLIDAY PIES AND COOKIE SAMPLER FOR THANKSGIVING!!!

Project Angel Food has a choice of fresh holiday treats, Baked with Love. The delicious Thanksgiving goodies include Apple Crumble Pie (including a no added sugar version), Pumpkin Pie and a Cookie Sampler featuring Chocolate Chip Cookies, Ginger Cookies, Project Angel Food’s Heavenly Cinnamon Granola and Shortbread Angel Cookies. These gourmet delights are available for pick-up or delivery from Monday, November 20 through Thanksgiving Day, November 23.

The 9-inch pies and cookie sampler cost $25.00 each and Project Angel Food can provide free delivery on orders of 5 or more. AGAIN, THE LAST DAY TO ORDER IS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2017 AT 5PM!

In addition to purchasing for your own celebrations, Project Angel Food is launching a campaign to provide a pie for each of 1,300 clients. When you place your order, you can also request an additional pie for a Project Angel Food client. Your gift will be warmly appreciated in this season of giving. 10% of all sales will be donated to the non-profit’s sister organization in Puerto Rico, Bill’s Kitchen, which provides free meals for those in need. The organization and their clients were devastated by Hurricane Maria and our generosity will benefit them as well as the local in need.

For orders not being delivered the pick-up information is as follows:

Project Angel Food, 922 Vine Street, Los Angeles CA 90038

Pick-up Information: Monday, November 20, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday November 22, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving, November 23, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Purchase Online

Phone Orders: Call Robert Cliff at 323-845-1800 x 230

Payment Method: Check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express

ABOUT PROJECT ANGEL FOOD: Since 1989, Project Angel Food has prepared and delivered nearly 11 million meals – currently 11,000 per week – free of charge to men, women and children living with critical illnesses. Project Angel Food expanded its initial mission from serving people living with HIV/AIDS to include medically tailored meals, prepared by the staff and volunteers, for those combatting cancer, kidney failure, diabetes and congestive heart disease. The mission has always remained intact, to feed and nourish the sick, by delivering healthy, nutritious meals throughout 4,400 square miles of LA County. More than 98% of Project Angel Food clients are living below the poverty level, and Project Angel Food is their lifeline, filling a vital need in all communities. The client demographics are testimony to this, 37% Latino, 29% African-American, 22% Caucasian, 6% Asian/Pacific Islander, 1% Native American and 5% Multicultural.

